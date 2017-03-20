Contact Us
Rep. Leonard Lance, R-N.J., a GOP moderate who is has been against the Republican health care bill, is interviewed on Capitol Hill in Washington,
House pulls vote on healthcare bill

By Associated Press 22 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

Senator Cory Booker sets date Mindy Kaling
When Dylan met Sinatra, Cory Booker sets Newark date - The NJ Breakroom (senate.gov)
When Dylan met Sinatra, Cory Booker sets Newark date – The NJ Breakroom

By Erin Vogt 5 hours ago

Bob Dylan reveals what NJ's crooner Frank Sinatra said to him, the one time they hung out. Senator Cory Booker & this actress plan a Newark dinner, via Twitter. Something in the 'Ironbound' section, perhaps?

New Jersey 101.5 FM