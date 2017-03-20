NJ Transit suspends service at NY Penn Station due to derailed Amtrak train
An Amtrak Acela train side swiped an NJ Transit train at New York Penn Station resulting in what Amtrak called a "minor derailment."
An Amtrak Acela train side swiped an NJ Transit train at New York Penn Station resulting in what Amtrak called a "minor derailment."
Only one track is available in and out of Penn Station and that needs to be shared by NJ Transit, Amtrak and the LIRR.
Police believe there are other victims of Walter "Tracy' Ferinden dating back to the 1990s across New Jersey and urged them to come forward.
Police were called to a Maple Shade apartment complex after shots were heard on Thursday evening.
According to the Newark students, they had to expose their genitals to each other to get into the club.
Despite concerns about possible costs for taxpayers, the Assembly voted 61-4 for a bill ceding control of the police and fire pension funds to a union-controlled panel.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.
Ademir Ramalho, 64, of Roselle, admitted killing Lucia Emeliano, 51, by stabbing her four times with a kitchen knife in 2006.
Only one track is available in and out of Penn Station and that needs to be shared by NJ Transit, Amtrak and the LIRR.
Police believe there are other victims of Walter "Tracy' Ferinden dating back to the 1990s across New Jersey and urged them to come forward.
Police had been called to find Francis Hartnett, 47, after his wife reported that he had slit his wrists and ran away from home.
Bob Dylan reveals what NJ's crooner Frank Sinatra said to him, the one time they hung out. Senator Cory Booker & this actress plan a Newark dinner, via Twitter. Something in the 'Ironbound' section, perhaps?
An Amtrak Acela train side swiped an NJ Transit train at New York Penn Station resulting in what Amtrak called a "minor derailment."
Saturday's complete closure of the interchange is a key part towards completing the work on the Mercer County interchange.
A driver went around a closed Long Branch crossing, thinking he was driving into a parking lot, but got stuck on the tracks.
Police were called to a Maple Shade apartment complex after shots were heard on Thursday evening.
Rain appears in the Garden State's forecast for each of the next 5 days, while flip-flopping daily temperatures depend entirely on the wind direction.
Only nine New Jersey counties were represented in the top 40.