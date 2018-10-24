LOOK:
Latest News
Coastal storm aims for NJ Friday night-Saturday: 9 things to know
Here's the latest rundown of this weekend's wind, rain, and tidal flooding threat for New Jersey.
Dan Zarrow
an hour ago
Corruption trial, Trump main themes of NJ's only Senate debate
Corruption and Donald Trump – issues that will sound familiar to anyone who's seen a TV ad – were the main themes of the only debate of this year's Senate race.
Michael Symons
8 hours ago
Many NJ youth already at high risk of heart disease and diabetes
The 2016-17 findings are based on parents' reports of their children's height and weight.
Dino Flammia
12 hours ago
NJ marijuana lobby urges action on legalization
The message from marijuana business reps is - lets get moving!
David Matthau
12 hours ago
Have home security cam? Monmouth cops could use your help
In Monmouth County, the sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies are enlisting the help of residents and businesses to volunteer their video surveillance for Operation Watchdog.
Joe Cutter
12 hours ago
To spot kids in need, NJ adults learn 'mental health first aid'
f you have more adults cognizant of the signs and symptoms of a child dealing with mental health issues, that child is more likely to get the help they need before the illness leads to potentially severe outcomes.
Dino Flammia
12 hours ago
Newark Airport now offers free high-speed internet for passengers
Customers will be able to watch movies through streaming services or download large files through the new program offered at the local major airports.
Adam Hochron
13 hours ago
Lakewood residents, citing religion, ask Verizon to rethink 5G
An online petition said Verizon has a large customer base in Lakewood that uses flip-phones — the vast majority of which utilize the 3G network — because they aren't interested in smart phones.
Dan Alexander
14 hours ago
NJ congressional candidate gets threat against his family
Republican Jay Webber said the threat, which specifically mentioned his seven children, will will not force him out of the race.
Dan Alexander
15 hours ago
South Jersey EMT fudged paperwork to stay on the job, cops say
Former Chief Donald Horner's EMT license expired at the end of 2016, but he altered records from calls to conceal that there was no un-certified EMT on those calls.
Adam Hochron
16 hours ago
Millions of pounds of taquitos recalled over contaminated onions
Ruiz Food Products announced it is recalling some of its taquito products due to potentially contaminated diced onions.
Adam Hochron
18 hours ago
NJ man kept dumping dirty diapers in town; charged in accident
A man admitted to police he spread bags of dirty diapers around Franklin Township in Gloucester County, one of which caused a serious motorcycle crash, police said.
Adam Hochron
19 hours ago
NJ woman who created green bean casserole dies at 92
The woman who created a Thanksgiving staple — the green bean casserole — enjoyed by millions has died at age 92.
Associated Press
19 hours ago
Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons; CNN evacuated
he agency says neither Hillary Clinton nor former president Barack Obama received the packages, and neither was at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures.
Associated Press
20 hours ago
7th child dies from adenovirus at North Jersey rehab center
The young child died on Wednesday night hours after the DOH confirmed 18 cases and six deaths among "medically fragile children" at the facility.
21 hours ago
Weekend coastal storm - how bad could it be for NJ?
Rain, wind, and coastal flooding. It is becoming increasingly likely that an early season nor'easter delivers nasty weather to New Jersey starting Friday night.
Dan Zarrow
a day ago
Load More Articles