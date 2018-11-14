Feel Better Bears: Donate a teddy bear to help a Jersey child

This holiday season, New Jersey 101.5 is collecting teddy bears to be distributed by the New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent Association .

We're calling them " Feel Better Bears " — because police will make children feel better during emergencies, giving them brand-new bears to hug.

We're asking you for your help. Drop off bears at any of these locations throughout the holiday season to make a child feel better during a time of need:

• All 12 Trinity Rehab locations in Brick, Clark, East Brunswick, Hamilton, Howell, Marlton, Matawan, Middletown, Somerset, Somerville, Toms River and Whiting.

• David Bradley Chocolate, 92 North Main St., Windsor, NJ

• R. Giaquinto Shoe Repair, 115 South Warren St., Trenton, NJ

Got questions? Email bears@nj1015.com .

Thanks very much to our sponsors — Trinity Rehab , the all-new Ram 1500 and Rob Dekanski of Remax First Advantage — for making Feel Better Bears possible.