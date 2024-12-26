This is America. Anyone who owns a home has the right to do anything they wish … within the generally accepted local zoning laws, etc.

Having said that, it is such a shame to see beautiful homes torn down in favor of the tall monstrosities that people are building today with great regularity.

This one hurts at 2 South Cornwall Avenue.

This was only a few blocks away from our childhood home at the corner of Sacramento and Ventnor Avenues.

2 South Cornwall Avenue was on my paper boy route and it is located directly next Director the former home of the legendary New Jersey Senator Frank S. “Hap” Farley.

Not long ago, another beautiful Ventnor home, formerly owned by casino giant Steve Wynn was torn down.

The home was truly magnificent. Rick Santoro, who used to handle the personal protection detail duties for Steve Wynn and his family documented the demolition of the wind mansion beautifully and completely.

Andrea Berenato Hindelang posted this one photo of the demolition process to her Family’s former home at 2 South Cornwall Avenue, with the following description of the process:

Andrea Berenato Hindelang Photo via Facebook.

“It's a sad day in Ventnor.”

This pithy, yet, profound few surfs came complete with a sad emoji, with a dripping tear.

Many nostalgic comments were generated on Andrea’s post. Here are a few:

Pamela Elliott wrote, “Loved looking at that house on the corner. Loved the small hill leading up to the house. Fond memories.”

Heidi Grutzmacher wrote, “I hate to see these old homes filled with charm, character, and memories be demolished.”

Ginny Warren Zoltek said, “Ohh no! Not your family house?! It was beautiful.”

Sarah Allen Parsons wrote, “just don't understand why solid old houses like this are torn down. Same thing happened to one of mine. It could have lasted another hundred years!”

Lauren Riddle Masco wrote, “That's so sad.”

Anthony Palmer wrote, “Thats were my dentist was he call me cowboy! Andrea great family time im sorry to see it go.”

Tricia Walsh Rafter wrote, “I have so many great memories there. Your parents were such a huge part of my childhood. xo”

Andrew Lacovara said, “Oh WOW. WHY? That was a beautiful home.”

Kathy Hobbs Watson wrote, “Such a waste.”

The great history of magnificent homes in Ventnor is something that people (who love Ventnor) take very seriously.

I hope you enjoy this walk down Ventnor City, as it seems as though we are losing beautiful homes just like this on a regular basis.

It really is sad and it begs the question, Is it a sign of progress, or, something very different?

