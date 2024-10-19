Everything New Jersey Needs To Know About Yellow Lights

Did you know there are scientific formulas that help determine how long a yellow light stays yellow?

New Jersey is synonymous with traffic; therefore, we know something about sitting at traffic lights.

The Length Of Yellow Lights In New Jersey

We also know a little about trying to make traffic lights, so yellow lights are often a split-second decision.

A formula is used as a guideline to determine how long a yellow light stays that way, and it goes something like this.

The NJDOT uses the "one second for every 10 mph based on the posted speed limit" theory to determine the length of time the light stays yellow.

Yellow Light Lengths Are Based On Posted Speed Limits

35 mph = 4 seconds yellow

45 mph = 5 seconds yellow

55 mph = 6 seconds yellow

And remember, you don't want to cut it close. Of course, there's the obvious safety reasons. You don't want to get involved in a collision.

But there are also legal and financial reasons as well. Running a red light is a bad decision for your record and wallet.

Legal Ramifications In New Jersey For Running A Red Light

Here's what the New Jersey statute is, according to Justia Law,

Amber, or yellow, when shown alone following green means traffic to stop before entering the intersection or nearest crosswalk, unless when the amber appears the vehicle or street car is so close to the intersection that with suitable brakes it cannot be stopped in safety. A distance of fifty feet from the intersection is considered a safe stopping distance for a speed of twenty miles per hour, and vehicles and street cars if within that distance when the amber appears alone, and which cannot be stopped with safety, may proceed across the intersection or make a right or left turn unless the turning movement is specifically limited.

According to the Law Office of Carl Spector, running a red light can cost you anywhere from $50 to $200, and in rare cases up to 15 days in jail.

