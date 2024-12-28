This deer hunting season will be one to remember for two brothers from Western New York! Imagine getting a big buck, on the same day as your brother!

The weather this hunting season was certainly up and down. From warm days early on, to feet of snow on other days, many hunters tell us that the weather was not ideal or what they would have liked.

However, many hunters will tell you that the key to killing a big buck is spending the time in the woods. For Justin and Jamie Wallschlaeger, they spend hours on hours in the woods during hunting season and beyond! The hard work has paid off once again for the brothers who also host "Deer Tippin TV".

READ MORE: Massive Gift For New York State Deer Hunters

On the final day of the shotgun season in Western New York, it was "last day magic" for Jamie and Justin. They sent these photos ahead to us and promise a new episode of "Deer Tippin' TV" sometime soon that will cover the victorious day in the woods!

Need merch or gifts for the Holidays? Check out the Deer Tippin' site HERE

Brothers Kill Monster Bucks On The Same Day In WNY Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

Need merch or gifts for the Holidays? Check out the Deer Tippin' site HERE

There is a "Holiday Hunt" that will be coming up soon in New York State. Those who are still looking to fill a tag will have a chance from December 26th through January 1st.