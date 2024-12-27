New Jersey is known for its great restaurants and foods, and three Collingswood restaurants have been named among the best of the best in the state.

There are a ton of great restaurants all over South Jersey, but to have three in the same city is pretty unique.

New Jersey Digest has compiled a list of the 30 Best Restaurants in New Jersey, from the North to the South. As for who came up with the list, Peter Candia, the Food and Drink Editor at New Jersey Digest and a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, so he has some good credentials to make a list like this.

June BYOB, 690 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Just a stone’s throw from Philadelphia, Chef Richard Cusack’s June pays tribute to the luxe side of dining. Vintage china, crystal chandeliers and, of course, wrinkle-free white tablecloths decorate the quaint June dining room, which has become known for its expert service just as much as the food itself.

June BYOB is an 'upscale BYO serving refined French cuisine in an elegant setting with a fireplace and reading nook.'

Zeppoli, 618 Collings Ave, Collingswood

Perfection is impossible. Zeppoli, however, gets about as close to perfect as you can. The quaint Collingswood restaurant is packed nightly for their unapologetic display of Sicilian cooking. Chef Joe Baldino spent his childhood surrounded by Sicilian-American food, his later years cooking in some of Philly’s top restaurants, and then eventually, made his way across the Delaware to open Zeppoli—his intimate, 35-seat BYOB.

Zeppoli is a 'BYOB spot serving up homestyle Italian fare with a Sicilian focus in a cozy space.'

Hearthside, 801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

As the name suggests, Hearthside revolves around a wood-burning hearth in the restaurant’s gorgeous open kitchen. This has become the conceptual centerpiece of the space. Chef Dominic Piperno is dishing out a genuinely excellent prix fixe menu—at a steal of a price—that pulls inspiration from cuisines found around the world.

Hearthside is a 'stylish BYOB serving contemporary American fare from a wood-fired oven & grill, plus pastas'.

My take on the list is, that it seems very North Jersey-heavy, which means, I have to take it with a gran of salt. Its not to discount the credentials of the writer, just not sure they were able to branch out enough to make it feel like a true Top 30 in New Jersey.

Everything I've heard about the Collingswood restaurants suggests they belong, but there are plenty of options from Atlantic City to Cape May that are likely among the best 30 in New Jersey and could have been recognized.

Here is the full list of the top 30 restaurants for 2024 in New Jersey.