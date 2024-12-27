Have you lived anywhere outside of Jersey in your life?

Before my wife and I planted our roots in Ocean Gate, NJ we called a few other places home.

For a while, we lived outside the city of Philadelphia, for a short stint we lived in State College PA, and now we call the Jersey Shore home, and there's no other place quite like it.

You can spend a day lounging on the beach, enjoying the sites, sounds, and smells the shore has to offer.

And of course, you have to grab some boardwalk fries while you're hanging out!

If you're not a beach bum, you've got so many amazing trails, lakes, forests, and parks that you can explore.

And if shopping is more your thing, well you're in luck!

Jersey has its fair share of shopping centers and amazing small towns that are filled with unique shops and businesses.

Sure, we have our problems in Jersey like insane traffic, loads of tourists during the summer and it can be pretty expensive to call Jersey home, but there really is no other place like it.

In fact, there are tons of reasons that living near the Jersy Shore is amazing.

For example, I feel a lot less stress living a few blocks from the water than I did living in the mountains of PA.

Having a bad day at work? Drive over to Seaside, Point Pleasant, LBI, or Asbury Park after work to take a relaxing stroll down the boards!

It's not just the beaches either, these are some of the best reasons we love living by the Jersey Shore.