Even More Festive Christmas Bars in New Jersey

Earlier this month, I compiled a list of bars/restaurants in New Jersey that are the most festive for the holiday season.

The requirements for the list were to be decorated and to have some sort of specialty holiday-themed drink/food.

Well, I have since discovered more so here we go...

Festive Christmas Bars and Restaurants in New Jersey

1. Rosie's Ocean Gate

Rosie's martinis look amazing! According to the comments their peppermint bark martini is fantastic.

2. The Bistro, Freehold

The Bistro is at iPlay America and takes novelty glasses to a whole new level.

Many bars have a Santa mug, but The Miracle at The Bistro also has a Santa dinosaur and a Christmas unicorn mug.

3. B2 Bistro, Bayville

B2 Bistro is all decorated for Christmas and has a few specialty cocktails that sound amazing. Some of the drinks are Jack Frost (Malibu, blue curacao, cream of coconut, and pineapple juice), Gingerbread Cookie (Kettle One, Kahlua, gingerbread syrup, half and half, and vanilla extract), and Mistletoe Margarita (Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, lime juice, cranberry juice, and simple syrup).

4. Candy Cane Lounge, Resorts Casino Hotel

Inside Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, their pop-up Candy Cane Loung has festive vibes and festive drinks.

5. Josie Kelly's Public House, Somers Point

This South Jersey Irish bar and restaurant is all decked out, has spiked hot chocolates, and a holiday old fashioned.

6. Harry's of Cape May

The popular seafood restaurant has a Christmas pop-up called Harry's Jingle Bell Bar. Not only do they have festive drinks, they also have festive flights with even the drink tree being decorated.

