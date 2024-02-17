National ‘drink wine day’ – here’s why New Jersey needs a drink
There’s a national “day” for everything now and the one I just learned about is perfect for New Jersey.
I saw on National Day Calendar that Sunday Feb. 18 in National Wine Day which got me thinking… does any state deserve a drink more than the Garden State?
Frankly I’d find it hard to believe.
Take a look at all the bull-you-know-what that we have to deal with, and try not to reach for a bottle.
Property taxes
We are infamous for our abysmal property taxes with no relief in sight. You’d probably have to down an entire bottle of Pinot Grigio to forget about them.
When people say “Oh, you’re from JOISEY?”
No. I’m not. And I’ve never once heard anyone in the state pronounce it that way so why do outsiders ask this?
My theory is the other 49 states are conspiring against us.
Out of state drivers
Get. Out. Of. The. Left. Lane.
Or if you won’t at least drive with the flow of traffic.
Beach badges
It’s an absolute treat to have our gorgeous NJ beaches and a complete burden to have to pay to enjoy them.
Get me some merlot!
Waiting for gas attendants
You could have an entire glass of rosé and still have time to sober up before the attendant gets off the phone and puts the cap back on your gas tank.
People who drive in the winter without removing their “Snow-hawks”
This weekend’s snowstorm reminded me of a term my colleague, Jeff Deminski, coined. People who don’t clear off their entire car and leave a mohawk of snow on the top are sporting “snow-hawks,” and they make me want some sauvignon blanc.
Trenton politicians
I don’t think there’s enough wine in the state to handle them, but it’s worth a try.
Cheers!
