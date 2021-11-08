Holiday Wine Fest coming to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ

As if Six Flags Great Adventure wasn't fun enough... wine lovers, listen up!

During the weekend of Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14, Great Adventure will welcome 12 New Jersey wineries for their Holiday Wine Fest.

The festival will take place this coming Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the Jolly Jamboree section of the park (near Justice League).

According to Six Flags' website, the event will allow you to "get a head start on your holiday shopping and enjoy a tasty treat from our Holiday Feast!"

Wineries and vendors will have items for sale with complimentary wine pickup service available.

Tickets must be bought beforehand and can be purchased here.

The wineries in attendance will include:

Wagonhouse Winery (Swedesboro, NJ) / The Vintner’s Wife (Woodstown, NJ)

Villari Vineyards (Sewell, NJ)

Valenzano Winery (Shamong, NJ)

White Horse Winery (Hammonton, NJ)

Cedar Roads Vineyards (Millville, NJ)

Comstock

Plagido’s Winery (Hammonton, NJ)

DiMatteo Vineyards (Hammonton, NJ)

Salem Oak Vineyards (Pedricktown, NJ)

Blue Cork Winery (Williamstown, NJ)

Villa Milagro Vineyards (Phillipsburg, NJ)

Tomasello Winery (Hammonton, NJ)

You're going to want something to snack on after tasting all that wine, The following food vendors will be at the Wine Fest:

Macho Nacho

Soup D'Jour

Say Cheese

Funnel Cake Factory & Beignet Cafe

The Tater Tot

Stix Flags

Jersey BBQ

Wild Things

Cajun Corner

Drunken Cookie

Mac Attack

In addition to the food and drink, there will also be vendors there in case you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Participating vendors include:

Hectic Moon

Crystal Things Heal

The Bacon Jams

Touchstone Crystal

Gracie Moo Candles

Hats & Stuff

Cutco

Bellachica

Minimalist Boutique

Butter Me Up

Pappardelle’s Pasta

B.Baths

Cynful Bliss

Wine Bling Shop

Obcec’d

The Well Dressed Bottle

It’s All About You

Daydream Creations

The Hangover Pretzel Company

Jerky Jams

A & A Dips

Sip up and enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

