Holiday Wine Fest coming to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ
As if Six Flags Great Adventure wasn't fun enough... wine lovers, listen up!
During the weekend of Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14, Great Adventure will welcome 12 New Jersey wineries for their Holiday Wine Fest.
The festival will take place this coming Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the Jolly Jamboree section of the park (near Justice League).
According to Six Flags' website, the event will allow you to "get a head start on your holiday shopping and enjoy a tasty treat from our Holiday Feast!"
Wineries and vendors will have items for sale with complimentary wine pickup service available.
Tickets must be bought beforehand and can be purchased here.
The wineries in attendance will include:
Wagonhouse Winery (Swedesboro, NJ) / The Vintner’s Wife (Woodstown, NJ)
Villari Vineyards (Sewell, NJ)
Valenzano Winery (Shamong, NJ)
White Horse Winery (Hammonton, NJ)
Cedar Roads Vineyards (Millville, NJ)
Plagido’s Winery (Hammonton, NJ)
DiMatteo Vineyards (Hammonton, NJ)
Salem Oak Vineyards (Pedricktown, NJ)
Blue Cork Winery (Williamstown, NJ)
Villa Milagro Vineyards (Phillipsburg, NJ)
Tomasello Winery (Hammonton, NJ)
You're going to want something to snack on after tasting all that wine, The following food vendors will be at the Wine Fest:
- Macho Nacho
- Soup D'Jour
- Say Cheese
- Funnel Cake Factory & Beignet Cafe
- The Tater Tot
- Stix Flags
- Jersey BBQ
- Wild Things
- Cajun Corner
- Drunken Cookie
- Mac Attack
In addition to the food and drink, there will also be vendors there in case you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping.
Participating vendors include:
- Hectic Moon
- Crystal Things Heal
- The Bacon Jams
- Touchstone Crystal
- Gracie Moo Candles
- Hats & Stuff
- Cutco
- Bellachica
- Minimalist Boutique
- Butter Me Up
- Pappardelle’s Pasta
- B.Baths
- Cynful Bliss
- Wine Bling Shop
- Obcec’d
- The Well Dressed Bottle
- It’s All About You
- Daydream Creations
- The Hangover Pretzel Company
- Jerky Jams
- A & A Dips
Sip up and enjoy!
