‘Forever cheers’ — favorite NJ wine bar closing after 16 years

In 2007, on a bustling corner along North Ave. in the tiny borough of Garwood, N.J., Rosie's Wine Bar was born.

Owner and namesake Joshua "Rosie" Rosenberg carried quite the credentials and pedigree to open this classy, intimate indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant. A graduate of Cornell University, Rosenberg earned a degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management with a specialization in "Beverages". His deep knowledge of wine and spirits translated to Rosie's diverse menu, especially during one of their frequent (and popular) tasting events.

Unfortunately, Rosie's Wine Bar has just announced that it will soon pop its last cork and pour its last glass.

A grand "Rosie's Farewell Tour" in the coming weeks will offer discounts and one final "Wine Wednesday" tasting celebration. The establishment is set to close on August 5.

A specific reason for the impending closure was not given. Rosie's Instagram account commented "the next chapter begins... the bar/restaurant will remain with a new owner and a new name, but hopefully a lot of the same staff."

Our own morning show host Bill Spadea hosted an Autism Awareness Town Hall event at Rosie's just a few weeks ago.

The closing of Rosie's Wine Bar is very personal to me. On February 18, 2013 (President's Day), I took a tall, beautiful, charming young lady on a first date at Rosie's Wine Bar. Less than two years later, we were married right next door at The Westwood. And Amy and I are still happily married now, having revisited Rosie's for many date nights and wine tastings.

Thanks so much to Josh and his staff for so many great wine nights and great memories. We will be eagerly watching to see who takes over the Rosie's space and how they transform it for 2023 and beyond.

