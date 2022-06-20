Brian Fallon solo NJ bar gig turns full Gaslight Anthem show

Imagine you don’t have tickets for the upcoming Gaslight Anthem reunion tour that begins in August. But you hear frontman Brian Fallon is doing a solo gig at a bar in Garwood called Crossroads. It’s only about a 200-seat little club and it’s Fallon alone so it won’t have the same energy. But you go, because you’re a fan. And it will be plenty good enough.

You get there. There’s a buzz. Something is going on you’re just not sure what. Then, the luck of all luck for a Gaslight Anthem fan, it’s not just Brian Fallon. The entire band comes out. And stays out.

This really happened Saturday night. And hey, why not? The band formed in New Brunswick. Might as well get a local gig in to prep for the big tour.

But this was intimate. And this was a surprise. Fallon knew it was huge for diehard fans and afterward posted this.

According to the Asbury Park Press this was the setlist:

Howl

Great Expectations

Old White Lincoln

Mae

We Came to Dance

Handwritten

Even Cowgirls Get the Blues

1930

Mulholland Drive

Stay Vicious

Film Noir

The Patient Ferris Wheel

The Diamond Church Street Choir

Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts

Come As You Are

American Slang

45

The ’59 Sound

OK, opening with “Howl” has me nerding out because not only do I love that song and its energy it’s also what we use every day as the opening of our Deminski & Doyle Show (along with the Jersey-centric movie drops).

What an incredible night this must have been. That world tour starting in August? Local stops will include Philadelphia at the Met on Oct. 7 and PNC Bank Arts Center here in New Jersey on Oct. 8. Yes, tickets are on sale.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Famous NJ people from A to Z (almost)

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey