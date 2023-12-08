Garwood, NJ police break down door and save a life

It was dinner time last Tuesday when dispatchers sent several Garwood police officers to an apartment complex after a man called 9-1-1 complaining of body pains. The man was abrupt and hung up before the dispatchers could get any more information.

Officers Jonathan Pridy, Gregory Sanchez, and Sergeant John Wright arrived at the complex and repeatedly tried to get the man to answer the door. After multiple attempts, including yelling through the door and calling repeatedly, the officers decided to force the entry by knocking down the door. Fearing that the man could be in a serious medical situation they wasted no time.

Once inside the third-floor apartment, they saw the man on his balcony off the bedroom with a cord wrapped around his neck. As the officers came toward him, he climbed the rail and started to jump. Quick thinking and acting officers were able to grab his arms as he fell.

They removed the cord from his neck, which had been tied on the other end to the balcony railing, and came loose as the officers pulled the man to safety.

Thanks to the determination, strength, training, and quick action on the part of these three officers, this New Jersey resident will have a second chance at life.

Thank you to all the heroes working at the Garwood Police Department including our 9-1-1 dispatchers. If you or someone you know is struggling and in distress, please don't hesitate to text 988.

