🕯️ The body of a 19-year-old man has been recovered weeks after he was reportedly seen jumping from the Manahawkin Bay Bridge

🚓 A multi-agency search located the body near the Route 72 Causeway

☎️ Police urged anyone experiencing emotional distress to contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free

MANAHAWKIN — The body of a 19-year-old man who was reportedly seen jumping from the Manahawkin Bay Bridge last month has been recovered, Stafford Township police said.

Body recovered weeks after reported jump from Manahawkin Bay Bridge

The young man was reported missing following an incident where he was reportedly seen jumping off the Route 72 Causeway Bridge, also known as the Dorland J. Henderson Memorial Bridge, at around 10 p.m., two days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, according to police.

Police found an unoccupied gray Toyota Camry at the top of the bridge.

Multi-agency search spans nearly three weeks in Manahawkin Bay

Following an extensive multi-agency search effort spanning approximately three weeks, police said the man’s body was found last night in the waters near the bridge, which connects Stafford to Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island.

Using sonar equipment, members of the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau and the West Tuckerton Fire Department Dive Team found the body about 200 meters north of the bridge.

Investigation continues as family notified and autopsy planned

Officials said his family has been notified, and the body was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.

“On behalf of the Stafford Township Police Department, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man during this incredibly difficult time,” police said in a Facebook statement.

Police are also reminding residents that if they or someone they know is experiencing emotional distress or is in crisis, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or by visiting the website for confidential support, available 24/7.

