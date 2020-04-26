Watch: Jersey Shore cop car pushes flaming SUV from drive-thru

What could have been a major fire at a fast food restaurant in Ocean County wasn't — thanks to a Stafford Township police officer.

Details have not been released on exactly what happened, but dramatic video posted to the Stafford Township Police Department Facebook page shows a SUV engulfed in flames being pushed out of the drive-thru lane at a Taco Bell on Route 72 in the Manahawkin section.

The silver-grey SUV has flames shooting from its front end, with some residual flames on the ground as the police cruiser moves the engulfed vehicle to a safer distance. There was no word on the condition of the driver, or what caused the flames.

