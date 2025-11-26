Teen’s car abandoned atop Causeway Bridge on Route 72 as choppers, boats scour bay

Divers in the water under the Route 72 Causeway Bridge in Stafford Township Nov. 26, 2025 (Bud McCormick)

🚨A person was reported to have jumped off the Route 72 Causeway Bridge

🚨A Toyota belonging to a male from Monmouth County was parked on the bridge

🚨A multi-agency operation was searching with helicopters, drones and boats

STAFFORD — A search continued Wednesday morning for the owner of a car found parked on the Route 72 Causeway Bridge.

Stafford Township police said several 911 calls were received around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday from drivers who had seen a person jump off the Dorland J. Henderson Memorial Bridge spanning Manahawkin Bay between Stafford Township and Ship Bottom Borough.

An unoccupied gray Toyota Camry belonging to a 19-year-old male from Monmouth County was found at the top of the bridge. The identity of its owner was not disclosed.

Divers in the water near the Route 72 Causeway Bridge in Stafford Township Nov. 26, 2025 (Bud McCormick)
Maps shows the Route 72 Causeway Bridge (Google Maps)
Coast Guard, NJ State Police, local marine units lead massive search

The State Police-led search continued Wednesday with helicopters, boats and drones. The search involves U.S. Coast Guard, the State Police Marine Unit, and officers from Barnegat, Ship Bottom and Stafford.

Route 72 Causeway Bridge over Manahawkin Bay Nov. 26. 2025 ( Bud McCormick)
