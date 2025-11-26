Teen’s car abandoned atop Causeway Bridge on Route 72 as choppers, boats scour bay
🚨A person was reported to have jumped off the Route 72 Causeway Bridge
🚨A Toyota belonging to a male from Monmouth County was parked on the bridge
🚨A multi-agency operation was searching with helicopters, drones and boats
STAFFORD — A search continued Wednesday morning for the owner of a car found parked on the Route 72 Causeway Bridge.
Stafford Township police said several 911 calls were received around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday from drivers who had seen a person jump off the Dorland J. Henderson Memorial Bridge spanning Manahawkin Bay between Stafford Township and Ship Bottom Borough.
An unoccupied gray Toyota Camry belonging to a 19-year-old male from Monmouth County was found at the top of the bridge. The identity of its owner was not disclosed.
ALSO READ: Fake cops, fake bail, real scam: South Jersey residents targeted
Coast Guard, NJ State Police, local marine units lead massive search
The State Police-led search continued Wednesday with helicopters, boats and drones. The search involves U.S. Coast Guard, the State Police Marine Unit, and officers from Barnegat, Ship Bottom and Stafford.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
15 items to never leave in your car during a New Jersey winter
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo