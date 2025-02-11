NJ school official charged with drunk crash is back at work, report says

🔴 Superintendent took leave after DWI accusations

🔴 His contract is up for renewal

🔴 Parents are banding together against him

STAFFORD — Parents in this Ocean County community are shocked as it appears a top school official is back after being charged with drunk driving, according to a published report.

Superintendent George J. Chidiac's message topped the Stafford Township School District newsletter this month.

There was also no announcement that Chidiac had returned to work at the district that serves nearly 2,500 students.

It was business as usual — with no mention of his leave of absence that began last November following a crash.

Chidiac was involved in a single-car crash on Oct. 27, 2024 as he was driving home from the Stone Fire Grille in Beachwood, according to a police report obtained by the Asbury Park Press.

Municipal court records showed he was charged with drunk driving, reckless driving, and careless driving.

Police found him walking in the road nearby; he was unable to speak in complete sentences, the report said.

It was unclear from court records whether the case had been resolved.

Parents want Stafford super gone

The surprise of Chidiac's return was too much for some parents to handle.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 330 people have signed a Change.org petition to demand his termination.

They said the charges plus a previous sexual harassment lawsuit settled for $425,000 were too much to bear.

"Chidiac has repeatedly shown serious lapses in judgment and moral conduct unbecoming of his esteemed position," wrote Monique Lion, who created the petition.

Will Stafford part ways with controversial superintendent?

The Stafford school board will decide on Chidiac's contract next month. A meeting is scheduled for March 13, the Patch reported.

New Jersey 101.5 has sent an email to school board President Tammy Wagner seeking comment.

