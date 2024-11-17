NJ school official charged with drunk crash, report says

🔴 Superintendent charged with DWI

🔴 He was unable to speak in complete sentences, police reportedly said

🔴 The board will decide whether to amend his contract Monday

STAFFORD — A New Jersey school superintendent is accused of getting behind the wheel of a car after having too much to drink, according to a published report.

George J. Chidiac was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and careless driving after the Oct. 27 crash in Berkeley, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Chidiac makes over $200,000 a year as superintendent of the Stafford Township School District.

The district's five schools serve 2,480 students in Pre-K through sixth grade, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Details of crash in police report

According to a police report obtained by the Asbury Park Press, Chidiac hit a utility pole driving home from the Stone Fire Grille in Baywood.

The crash reportedly happened around midnight less than a mile from his home.

Police said they found Chidiac's vehicle abandoned near Chelsea Drive and Mill Creek Road. He was reportedly seen walking near Mill Creek Park.

Chidiac said to investigators that he had gone to get help; however, he couldn't answer questions in complete sentences and failed a sobriety test, police reportedly said.

The APP's report on Friday comes just days before the Stafford school board is set to vote on whether to amend Chidiac's contract. The board will vote Monday during a public meeting.

