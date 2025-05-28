NJ gun owner charged criminally after accidentally shooting daughter
🚨A father accidentally shot his daughter while cleaning his firearm
🚨He brought her to a hospital before calling police
STAFFORD — A father was charged after he accidentally shot his 13-year-old daughter in the torso Saturday afternoon.
Edgar Baerga, 47, was cleaning his firearm in his home in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township when the round fired, penetrating the right side of her torso, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.
Baerga drove his daughter to a hospital before calling police, officials said.
The girl was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for additional treatment, according to the prosecutor.
Baerga was charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.
What to do if it happens to you?
New Jersey law prohibits the accidental firing of a weapon. The penalties could include fines or imprisonment.
Police say that if you accidentally discharge a weapon you should:
- Secure the firearm
- Check for injuries
- Notify police immediately
