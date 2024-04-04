🔴Aryeh Bakst, 18, was driving a Tesla at 88 mph

🔴 Jules Brotsky was making a left turn in a minivan

🔴 The impact sent Brotsky's vehicle spinning backwards several times

LAKEWOOD — A teen was charged with vehicular homicide after police say he drove 88.6 mph in a 45 mph zone and hit a minivan making a left turn.

Aryeh Bakst was driving a 2023 Tesla sedan west on West County Line Road around 9 a.m. on March 3.

Surveillance video of the crash posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows the Tesla slamming into a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Jules Brotsky, 82, of Lakewood, who making a left turn onto Laurelwood Avenue from the eastbound lanes.

The minivan spun backward several times down the road while the Tesla hit a utility pole.

Driver ticketed

Both drivers were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Bakst was released while Brotsky remained hospitalized and died from his injuries on March 26.

Bakst was charged with homicide the next day in addition to earlier tickets for reckless driving, careless driving and speeding.

He surrendered at Lakewood police headquarters Wednesday and was taken to the Ocean County Jail before being released pending his next court date.

It is the second fatal crash in Lakewood in 2024, according to State Police records.

