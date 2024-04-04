2 more Toms River, NJ homes broken into, vehicle stolen

🚨Burglars broke into two houses in the same neighborhood

🚨A car was also stolen

🚨There have been several recent violent crimes in Toms River

TOMS RIVER — A string of violent crimes continued in Toms River early Thursday with a burglary and a car theft in the same neighborhood.

Police Chief Mitch Little said three suspects entered through a window into a house on Brentwood Avenue in the Tallymawr Estates development around 3:30 a.m. When they heard the residents make a commotion, they ran from the the back door.

Video shows the owners flashing the headlights on their car in the garage and the thieves driving off.

Little said another home in the neighborhood was burglarized and a vehicle was stolen by the same group. The Lakewood Scoop reported they got away with cash and jewelry.



It is the latest in a series of violent crimes in Ocean County's largest municipality.

Asheer Johnson, 18, of Toms River was charged with attempted murder after police said he fired a gun through the backdoor of a home on Oxford Street Tuesday morning and threatened another resident in the same neighborhood.

Residents of a home on Hundred Oaks Drive in the Walden Woods neighborhood of Toms River woke up early Saturday morning to a masked man pointing a gun at them and demanding money, police said.The man got away with $560 in cash and credit cards taken from a purse.

Burglars broke into a safe at Venzio Jewelers inside the Ocean County Mall on March 28 and stole $1 million worth of jewels. Police say the burglars used a torch to break through a wall from a neighboring vacant store. They covered sprinkler heads with tape so the smoke and ash would not be detected.

All three incidents remain under investigation.

