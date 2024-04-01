More home invasions in NJ: Residents robbed at gunpoint

☑️ Both home invasions took place Saturday morning

☑️ Thieves got away with a safe in Lakewood

☑️ Cash and credit cards were stolen in Toms River

Police are investigating early Saturday home invasions in Toms River and Lakewood.

Residents of a home on Hundred Oaks Drive in the Walden Woods neighborhood of Toms River woke up early Saturday morning to a masked man pointing a gun at them demanding money, according to Toms River police Lt. Gene Bachonski.

After an "encounter," the man wearing a black and orange mask ran downstairs and out of the house through an open rear door. Police did not locate the suspect in a search of the area. The man was also wearing a blue sweatshirt.

The man got away with $560 in cash and credit cards taken from a purse.

Bachonski asked anyone with information about this robbery to call 732-349-0150 X 1452.

Lakewood police (X, Twitter) Lakewood police (X, Twitter) loading...

Door was unlocked

Thieves stole an entire safe from a Lakewood home on Columbus Avenue early Saturday morning while the residents slept, according to The Lakewood Scoop.

An unlocked back door may have allowed burglars into the house.

The Scoop reported that the safe contained thousands of dollars. Other items were also taken from the house, according to the Scoop report.

Lakewood police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

