New Jersey property taxes by county — 7 among nation’s highest

💲 Average property taxes top $10,000 in several New Jersey counties

💲 New Jersey still has the nation's highest average rate

💲 The bill is less than $250 in select U.S. counties

Property taxes vary drastically across the 50 states.

Folks in New Jersey feel the greatest pain financially.

The Tax Foundation is out with a new report that analyzed the property taxes being collected by local governments. The think tank used the data to determine the average property taxes being paid in each state and county.

The report confirms what's been reported many times before: New Jersey has the nation's highest property taxes. But it also reveals a surprising (and unfortunate) statistic: seven of the 15 counties with the highest median property taxes in the country are located in the Garden State.

In calendar year 2022 — the most recent data available — New Jersey posted the highest effective rate on owner-occupied property, at 2.08%, according to the Tax Foundation. Illinois ranked at No. 2, followed by Connecticut.

Property taxes are used by governments to fund schools, roads, public safety, and other services associated with residency and property ownership.

NJ county property taxes

The following rates for each county are five-year estimates, ending with 2022.

⚫ Atlantic County: $6,683

⚫ Bergen County: $10,001

⚫ Burlington County: $7,802

⚫ Camden County: $7,895

⚫ Cape May County: $5,071

⚫ Cumberland County: $4,986

⚫ Essex County: $10,001

⚫ Gloucester County: $7,821

⚫ Hudson County: $9,314

⚫ Hunterdon County: $10,001

⚫ Mercer County: $8,576

⚫ Middlesex County: $9,428

⚫ Monmouth County: $9,830

⚫ Morris County: $10,001

⚫ Ocean County: $6,433

⚫ Passaic County: $10,001

⚫ Salem County: $6,638

⚫ Somerset County: $10,001

⚫ Sussex County: $8,366

⚫ Union County: $10,001

⚫ Warren County: $8,039

Median property taxes amount to less than $250 per year in select counties in the U.S. Most are located in Louisiana.

