A North Brunswick man who attended Rutgers University has been accused of creating a closed social media network to sell illegal drugs to current students at his alma mater.

A months-long investigation dubbed “Operation RU Pharm” led to police making seven arrests and seizing a large amount of marijuana, LSD, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall and Xanax.

All the individuals arrested were in their early 20s — four men and one woman from Central Jersey, with the remaining two defendants from New York.

Law enforcement also recovered considerable cash and a gun, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said Thursday.

The prosecutor's office Narcotics Task Force worked alongside Rutgers University police, New Brunswick police and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rutgers students who proved their affiliation with the school were allowed to join the online network— where they could browse and buy from menus posted by drug dealers.

Anudeep Revuri, 23, North Brunswick

As the accused creator, Revuri was charged with first-degree leader of a drug trafficking network. He also faced two counts of second-degree conspiracy to commit drug distribution and third-degree conspiracy to commit drug distribution.

Revuri studied computer science at Rutgers, according to a LinkedIn profile.

Joshua Duffy, 20, of Somerset

Duffy was charged with second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, five counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree money laundering, and fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.

Zachary Petersen, 22, of Red Bank

Petersen was charged with three counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree money laundering and fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.

Catherine Tierney, 23, of Shrewsbury

Tierney was charged with three counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree money laundering, and fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.

David Nudelman, 20, of Jackson

Nudelman was charged with second-degree possession of a firearm while committing a drug offense, second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, a disorderly persons offense.

Donovin Williams, 22, of Kingston, N.Y.

Williams was charged with third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone, three counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.

Noa Lisimachio, 21, of New York, N.Y.

Lisimachio was charged with third-degree resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, a disorderly persons offense.

It was not immediately known whether any of the other defendants had an affiliation as students or former students at the university.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation was asked to call the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force at 732-745-3300.

