1 dead, several injured in 3-car crash in Hunterdon County, NJ
✅ Three vehicles were involved in a crash in Franklin
✅ The crash remains under investigation
✅ It's the second fatal crash in the township since May
FRANKLIN (Hunterdon) — One person was killed and several were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hogback Road, (County Route 617) and Lower Lansdown Road in Franklin Township. Three people were hospitalized while one died at the scene, prosecutors said.
Roberson did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or identify anyone.
It is the sixth fatal crash in Hunterdon County so far this year and the second in Franklin Township since May.
In that incident, motorcyclist Kacy Cook, 23, of Whitehouse Station, died in a single-vehicle crash on Croton Road.
