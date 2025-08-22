FRANKLIN (Hunterdon) — A total of 45 cats and dogs in poor health have been rescued from a notorious residence in the Annandale section of town.

The property is a five-minute walk from the headquarters of the police department that is already taking heat for botching a case involving a state trooper who stalked and ultimately killed a township woman and her boyfriend.

The police department is now under the oversight of the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, which took control of its operations after the double homicide.

On Monday, a massive team of law enforcement, health officials and animal rescue workers carried out the search and rescue of 37 cats and eight dogs from a single-family home property at 197 Sidney Road.

Franklin Police Chief Timothy Snyder and Sgt. Kevin Bollaro have been on administrative leave as part of the fallout from the botched investigation into the Pittstown double homicide of veterinarian Lauren Semanchik and public works mechanic Tyler Webb, of Ocean County.

The police department, covering a rural community of 23 square miles and 3,200 residents, comprises seven uniformed officers, including the chief. According to state records, the chief earns nearly $144,000, while three officers earn a base salary of more than $102,000 and another earns at least $93,000.

NJ and PA animal rescue groups rush to help get animals to safety

Animal Alliance of New Jersey helped coordinate Monday's efforts in terms of getting the animals to safety, upon request from the prosecutor's office.

The organization took in a majority of the animals.

Several of the animals were taken for critical treatment by Crown Veterinary Specialists and all did pull through, Animal Alliance of New Jersey Executive Director Anne Trinkle said.

Tabby’s Place: A Cat Sanctuary took in another 10 of the cats.

Tabby’s Place Executive Director of Operations Danielle Rice said while the facility is often at capacity, her team rallied to help as much as possible.

Outcast Rescue was also part of Monday’s triage effort and has been caring for one of the dogs, which is pregnant.

As of Thursday, no charges had been filed against the owner of the property, which had been active as a self-billed animal rescue for a number of years.

Sad and unfortunate situation 'brewing for years' says animal rescue worker

“This is a very sad and unfortunate situation that has been brewing for years,” Outcast Rescue Board Director Beth Hucke said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5 on Thursday.

"Most of the cats we saw were in poor condition — upper respiratory infections, emaciated, flea-infested, covered in feces and urine. Some carriers had piles of feces in every inch of their crates," she said.

“Sadly, it took this long for something to be done and many animals suffered because of the lack of follow-through,” Hucke said, adding that the so-called rescue and its operator have been reported by multiple local veterinarians and concerned citizens.

Trinkle echoed the same timeline, saying that this property had been infamous among responsible rescue operations and animal lovers.

An online petition started in July had been signed by nearly 500 people, with various stories of animals in very alarming conditions from the same Annandale property.

For now, many of the rescued animals are at facilities receiving care or in foster homes, while the property owner had yet to surrender them, Trinkle said.

Animal Services of Independence, Animal Control Solutions, Somerset Regional Animal Shelter were also participants in the massive rescue effort.

The law enforcement response involved the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office as well as the health and haz-mat teams, Franklin Township Police, and South Branch Emergency Services.

The organizations housing these cats and dogs having racked up expensive vet bills and have been flying through kitten and cat food, she added, so donations of any size and form would be appreciated.

Donations can be made online, through the websites for Animal Alliance of New Jersey and Tabby's Place. Through Sept. 30, donations to Tabby's Place would be matched under the Linda Fund.

Anyone with information on the animal cruelty case was asked to contact either the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 908-785-9594.

Information can also be shared through the Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-321-0010.

