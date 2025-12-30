✅ The second in command of NJ State Police reportedly made an anti-semitic remark

Nearly two dozen Jewish leaders have signed a letter in support of the second-in-command of the New Jersey State Police, saying antisemitic comments attributed to him are part of a "smear campaign."

Lt. Col. Sean Kilcomons was accused of making the comment about the son of state Attorney General Matt Platkin in 2024 while Kilcomons was on board a helicopter during a "Take Your Child To Work Day" event. An anonymous letter sent to the Attorney General's Public Integrity and Accountability Unit claimed Kilcomons ordered the State Police helicopter to stay in the air at division headquarters in Ewing so that Platkin's son would not be able to see inside.

In a statement at the time, Platkin said he had recused himself from the investigation but did not comment directly on the report.

Support for Kilcomons has been growing since a report by the New York Post that he is retiring. Kilcomons' attorney Lee Vartan, a former executive assistant in the state attorney general's office, told New Jersey 101.5 that his client is not retiring. The Post did not identify the source of its information.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Callahan would retire effective Dec. 31 as Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill would not renominate him. Kilcomons is the highest rank-and-file trooper and the governor has no say over the position.

Lt. Col. Sean Kilcomons at 167th State Police Recruit Class Family Day in Aug. 2025 (NJ State Police)

Lawyer disputes claims as fabricated; flight logs cited

Lee Vartan, a former executive assistant in the state Attorney General's Office and Kilcomons' attorney, said his client did not make any derogatory remarks and did not order any helicopter not to land.

"No helicopter was scheduled to land that day; the flight records are clear. The allegations are totally fabricated, which is why there is no active investigation and why no one even attempted to interview Lt. Colonel Kilcomons," Vartan said. "Kilcomons will not stand by as this lame duck Attorney General continues to fan false stories in the press. The lieutenant colonel is proud to stand with the Jewish community and has earned the community’s support."

Callahan had praise for his second in command as well, although he would not comment directly about the allegation.

"I have full faith in Lt. Col. Sean Kilcomons. He's done more with community relations, beyond even the Jewish community, than anyone that I know. His passion for that community beyond just checking a box is something that he'll be known for," Callahan told New Jersey 101.5.

The helicopter's flight log for that day shows it was part of "Take Your Child To Work Day" events in Rutherford, State Police Troop C in Hamilton (Mercer), Galloway, Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, Whiting Elementary School in Manchester and Washington Township (Gloucester). The log also shows that the helicopter landed and was part of demonstrations on the ground but did not take off with any civilians on board.

The itinerary for events at State Police division headquarters also shows the helicopter was part of a demonstration.

The Attorney General's Office on Tuesday said it did not have a comment about any investigation.

Letter signed by nearly two dozen Jewish leaders in support of State Police Lt. Col. Sean Kilcomons (Rabbi Mendy Carlebach)

Jewish leaders cite a long history of Holocaust education and community outreach

Jewish leaders say the investigation has gone on for over 14 months "with no determination."

"We, the leadership of the Jewish community in New Jersey and beyond have in one way or another dealt with, worked with and some on a personal level known the character of Lt. Col. Kilcomons. Sean is a professional law enforcement executive who has been in a leadership role at the NJ State Police through some of the most challenging times but always led with professionalism and honor," their open letter says.

The letter discusses his trips in 2023 and 2024 to the March of the Living in Auschwitz, Poland, with State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan and how it affected him. The march is an annual educational program in which teens and adults from around the world remember the Holocaust.

The trip also inspired Kilcomons to encourage the creation of the Jewish Troopers Association. Kilcomons moved the annual State Police headquarters menorah lighting to the log cabins, coordinated an operating agreement between the agency and Hatzolah and participates in Jewish organizations statewide.

Among those signing the letter are New York State Supreme Court Justice Bruce Balter, several State Police chaplains, Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce CEO Duvi Honig, Yoni, Zaitak, Chief Superintendent of the Israel Border Police and Rabbi Mendy Carlebach, the administrator of Chabad House at Rutgers and Chaplain for the Port Authority.

State Police Lt. Col. Sean Kilconis with interns from the office of Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (NJ State Police)

'There was never a better friend of the Jewish faith and people'

Yidel Perlstein, an Orthodox Jewish business leader who serves as chairman of Brooklyn Community Board 12, praised Kilcomons at the State Police menorah lighting celebration on Dec. 16. They met in Poland during the March of the Living.

"I just want to say publicly, if somebody has the audacity to call him an anti-Semite, I want to say publicly, can you give us a few more thousand like this," Perlstein was recorded saying on video. "I've been with him in very intimate moments, all over the place. He had a lot of times where he could have said something by mistake. And the love he has for the Jewish community, I think it's even more than the lieutenant (Callahan)."

Perlstein said that he could call Kilcomons, who founded the State Police Jewish Troopers Association, at 3 a.m. and he would show up wherever he was needed.

"There was never a better friend of the Jewish faith and people around New Jersey, New York, and in Poland," Perlstein said.

