NEWARK — If there was ever a time to channel your inner charitable spirit and open your home to a living thing in need, this is it.

Roof collapse forces emergency foster call in Newark

The Associated Humane Societies of Newark is looking for temporary housing for over 30 dogs after snow partially collapsed the roof of its facility, causing significant damage.

“During the last snowstorm, heavy snow accumulation on the roof of a neighboring business fell and crushed the roof of our rear kennels, causing significant damage and displacing over 30 dogs,” the shelter wrote on its Facebook page.

The collapsed roof at AHS in Newark (AHS via Facebook)

Newark animal shelter already over capacity

While no dogs or people were injured in the collapse, the damage comes as the shelter is already at capacity, taking care of more than 150 animals. This sudden loss of critical kennel space is devastating, adding more pressure, AHS said.

Large dogs needed in short-term foster homes

The shelter has put out an urgent call to find foster homes quickly for dogs that weigh over 40 pounds for roughly two to four weeks while roof repairs are being made.

Anyone who is willing to open their homes to temporarily house these animals is welcome. AHS will provide all the necessary supplies, and the shelter has dogs to fit all kinds of households---dog-friendly, cat-friendly, kid-friendly, and more.

Apply to foster now here.

“We are relying on our community to step up and help save lives,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Amelia is available for adoption at AHS in Newark (AHS via Facebook)

Community support pours in after shelter damage

Also, if any rescues have space and can help, please contact Coordinator Sherri Laraway.

As you can imagine, the comments are non-stop on AHS’s Facebook page from people who want to help. Many said they have filled out or plan to fill out an application to foster the dogs.

Others have offered to help in other ways. One man offered his time to help fix the roof and even cover some of the expenses in doing so.

The shelter, which expressed its immense gratitude, said anyone who could help with roof repairs can reach out.

