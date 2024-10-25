NJ State Police leader under fire for allegedly making antisemitic comments

⭕ New Jersey State Police Deputy Superintendent Lt. Col. Sean Kilcomons is second-in-command

⭕ He allegedly made antisemitic comments during a family event

⭕ New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin has recused himself from the investigation

More trouble for the New Jersey State Police.

Second-in-command New Jersey State Police Deputy Superintendent Lt. Col. Sean Kilcomons allegedly made antisemitic comments about state Attorney General Matt Platkin and his son during a "Bring Your Child to Work Day" event, according to a complaint obtained by the New York Post.

The New York Post reported the compliant alleges that during the April 25 event, Kilcomons ordered the State Police helicopter to stay in the air so that Platkin's son could not see inside it. The helicopter was being shown to the children of law enforcement as part of the event.

"I don't want that Jew's kid in the State Police helicopter," Kilcomons is accused of saying, according to the New York Post's reporting of the complaint which the media outlet indicated was filed anonymously with the Attorney General's Public Integrity and Accountability Unit.

In a statement, Platkin said he has recused himself from the investigation but did not comment directly on the report. The AG’s office policy is not to confirm any active investigations it is conducting.

"But I want to make clear that we must never tolerate antisemitism or bias of any kind. Too often, those in leadership feel comfortable dismissing or ignoring allegations of bias, particularly when the perpetrators hold positions of power.

Deputy Superintendent Lt. Sean Kilcomons at an event at State Police HQ 12/23 Deputy Superintendent Lt. Col. Sean Kilcomons at an event at State Police Headquarters in Ewing, NJ on December 2023 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Antisemitic comments not forgotten

Platkin said that while he has been the subject of antisemitic comments in the past, he does not obsess over them but also does not ignore them.

"These experiences drive me to redouble my efforts to root out bias and hate of any kind. And while I am disappointed to learn that a law enforcement leader might have chosen to use his position and the privilege of his authority to hurt my son, whom I love more than anything, I will be distraught if we allow him — and millions of kids like him — to grow up in a society where attacking someone for who they are or how they worship is accepted or condoned.”

State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan said the agency is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism.

"We approach any allegations with the utmost seriousness, standing firm in our policy of zero tolerance for any form of discrimination—whether against or from any individual or group within our organization," Callahan said in a statement. "I am confident that a thorough and fair investigation will reveal the truth. Should these allegations prove unsubstantiated and an attempt at defamation, I trust that the Office of Law Enforcement Professional Standards will take decisive action to address any disinformation and hold accountable those responsible for spreading it.

Gov. Phil Murphy described the allegations, if true, as "abhorrent and contrary" to the values of both State Police and his administration. He would not comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

The complaint comes as the New Jersey chapter of the NAACP is calling for new leadership to head the State Police in the wake of two investigations that found systemic abuses and discrimination in the agency — including accusations that a now-retired trooper asked for pictures of a teenage sexual abuse victim and weaponized the internal affairs process against a Black trooper.

Previous reporting by Rick Rickman was included in this report

