Nearly two dozen injured in head-on NJ Transit bus crash
🚨Nearly two dozen people were on board the NJ Transit bus, officials said
🚨A second bus traveling behind had to stop short
🚨The crash remains under investigation
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Nearly two dozen people were injured in a head-on crash between a NJ Transit bus and a sedan Friday morning, according to officials.
Video posted by News 12 shows a white BMW hitting the bus head-on at full speed on Stuyvesant Avenue near Pleasant Parkway in front of the Agape Christian Center. The front end of the bus was heavily damaged by the impact.
NJ Transit said 21 people on the bus asked for medical attention. One person was hospitalized. The injuries included a broken ankle, facial injuries, neck pain, and general trauma, according to Township of Union police.
ALSO READ: Grilling banned as NJ imposes strict fire restrictions
BMW driver hospitalized
A second NJ Transit traveling behind the bus that was struck had to stop suddenly, injuring four people who were treated on scene, according to NJ Transit.
The driver of the BMW was taken to University Hospital, according to police. The driver's identity was not disclosed.
Police said Stuyvesant Avenue was closed for a time to allow ambulances to respond.
The crash remains under investigation.
