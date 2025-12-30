🚨 Former Red Bank pastor is charged with multiple sex crimes involving a juvenile

🚨 The assaults began seven years ago, officials say

🚨 The abuse took place at a church and in four towns

RED BANK — The former pastor at a church was charged with sexual crimes against a juvenile that started seven years ago when she was 14

Enrique Molina met the teen at Iglesia Pentecostal Nuevo Remanente, which used to be located on Monmouth Street, and continued for more than three years, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. Their encounters were recently reported to Red Bank police.

Investigators said Molina's assaults occurred in Red Bank, Eatontown, Neptune Township, and Ocean Township, according to Santiago.

Enrique Molina on the pulpit in 2019 Enrique Molina on the pulpit in 2019 (Iglesia Pentecostal Nuevo Remanente via Facebook) loading...

Prosecutor urges possible victims or witnesses to come forward

There is no statute of limitations under New Jersey law to report sexual assault. Santiago asked anyone with information about Molina to call 800-533-7443.

Molina is currently being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution on the following charges:

🚨 Two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault

🚨 Four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

🚨 Three counts of second-degree sexual assault

🚨 Two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact

🚨 Third-degree attempted aggravated criminal sexual contact

🚨 Third-degree hindering apprehension

🚨 Three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

