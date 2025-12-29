🚨Beloved retired South Jersey educator and coach missing

LOGAN TOWNSHIP — A beloved retired Gloucester County teacher and football coach has gone missing.

Steve Ianotti, the 72-year-old former head football coach at Kingsway Regional High School where he also taught history, was last seen on Friday and is considered to be endangered, according to the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management. His 1997 Jeep Wrangler with the vanity plate RUNT61 is also missing,

"Mr I. (math teacher, football coach, local legend) has been reported missing. I know he was always around Logan and other locations in the area. If you see him please contact police," Gloucester County Commissioner Chris Konawel posted on his Facebook page.

Stephen Ianotti (Gloucester County OEM)

How to report information

The OEM said he is known to spend time in the Logan, Mantua and Pitman areas.

The Greater Swedesboro Business Association in sharing a post about Ianotti's disappearance, said he "touched the hearts of many of his students over the years."

Ianotti is described as 5 feet 3 inches and 130 pounds with gray or white hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, green sweat jacket, and gray beanie.

Police ask anyone with information about Ianotti's location to call Logan Townshop Police at 856-467-0061.

