Driver is pushed into his car via the driver's side door during an assault on a Lakewood street Sun, Dec. 28. 2025 (The Lakewood Scoop via Vimeo)

🚨A Lakewood driver says he was assaulted after stopping at a flashing yellow light

🚨Video shows the other driver and a passenger attacking the man at the intersection

🚨 Police say the suspect fled the scene

LAKEWOOD — A man says he was assaulted by the driver of a car that rear-ended him after he stopped at a flashing yellow light to allow pedestrians to cross.

Video of the incident, first posted by The Lakewood Scoop, shows a white sedan stopped at the intersection of First Street and Clifton Avenue after 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the sedan told Lakewood police he got out of his car to talk to the other driver.

As they talked, the other driver suddenly punched him, pushed him across the front seats and out the passenger door.

Victim and suspect after an assault on a Lakewood street Sun., Dec. 28, 2025
Victim reports injuries to ribs, neck, face and knees

As cars pass through the intersection, the fight continues on the ground with a passenger joining the assault before all three walk away as the video ends.  Police said the suspect got back in his car and drove away.

The victim told police he was grabbed and dragged by the suspect and suffered injuries to his ribs, neck, knees and face.

Police asked witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to call 732-363-0200 ext 8362.

