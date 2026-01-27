🚨A snowboarder being towed in Lakewood was struck by an oncoming vehicle

🚨The rider was hospitalized at and remains in stable condition

🚨Police say the driver was ticketed

LAKEWOOD — A person on a snowboard being pulled by a car late Sunday night slid into the opposite lane and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in the opposite lane.

Lakewood police said the rider was being towed north along Faraday Avenue just before midnight when a vehicle heading south hit them. The rider was seriously injured and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment and was in stable condition as of Monday.

Snow clearing operations on a Lakewood street Sun, Jan. 25, 2026 Snow clearing operations on a Lakewood street Sun, Jan. 25, 2026 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Police warn stunt violates New Jersey law

The driver of the car pulling the snowboard was charged with endangering another person by engaging in conduct that creates a substantial risk of bodily injury.

“This incident highlights how dangerous and irresponsible this type of behavior can be. Towing a person behind a vehicle on a public roadway places everyone at risk and can easily result in serious injury or death," Lakewood police chief Gregory Meyer said in a statement. "We strongly urge the public to refrain from engaging in this behavior and to use sound judgment at all times.”

The action is in violation of state law prohibiting the towing of someone on skis, sleds or "other sliding devices" by motor vehicle or snowmobile.

The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report on the incident.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom