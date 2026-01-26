How much snow and sleet fell around NJ during Sunday’s winter storm?

As promised, Sunday turned into quite the wild, wintry day across New Jersey.

Snow began in the early morning hours, sticking immediately to the freezing cold ground. Visibility and road conditions were terrible through the morning, even on major roadways, as temperatures were too cold for road crews and chemical treatments to effectively battle the storm.

As snow turned to an icy mix of mainly sleet around midday, accumulations slowed down. But plowing and shoveling operations become heavier and more slippery. And the storm raged on until late Sunday night. It was no surprise that storm cleanup continued well into Monday, with travel restrictions still in effect and widespread school closures around the Garden State. (Some districts have announced they will remain closed on Tuesday as well.)

Historical Context

In the grand history of New Jersey snowstorms, this one was not particularly historic or record-breaking. It will be memorable, because of how cold it was and how powdery the snow was — very uncharacteristic for a Jersey winter storm. And once again, by the way, it was not a blizzard — winds were not strong enough for long enough for it to qualify, as expected.

The plow piles in the snowiest parts of the state are pretty epic, and will likely be around for many weeks. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

For North Jersey, I believe it was the most significant winter storm since February 2021. South Jersey has had a few healthy nor'easters that produced more snow, including two in January 2022 and one in January 2018. But when you consider the statewide impact, I think it is safe to say this was our biggest and most significant winter storm since the Blizzard of 2016 a decade ago.

It's Measuring Time!

Around the state, New Jerseyans dutifully stuck rulers in the snow to measure the storm so we can get a glimpse of what happened. The National Weather Service collects and vets these observations, along with several observation networks including CoCoRaHS (The Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network). In a few days, the NJ State Climate Office will quality-control and combine all these reports into a color-contoured map that summarizes the storm.

For now, I have collected a sampling of the hundreds of snowfall reports from around the state. I attempted to grab a "top ten" of high-quality observations from each county. Some counties do not have as many observers available as others. Reports marked as "public" source are excluded, as are any that I deem as suspect or incomplete in my expert opinion.

Note: These numbers represent only a sampling of snowfall measurements around New Jersey. This was a tough storm to measure, due to drifting and the sleet that fell on top of the snow and compacted it. You may have gotten more or less in your backyard — and that's OK!

I have also included an estimation of my final snowfall forecast, from the map published in my weather blog on Saturday morning (and republished Sunday morning). I think it is important to do an objective and transparent "post-mortem" analysis of each major snow storm. My forecast fared very well overall, especially considering the complicated nature of this storm — although there were a few notable misses along the way, which I will use as a learning experience for next time.

Without further ado, let's jump into the storm total snowfall numbers, alphabetical by county name.

Atlantic County

7.5"... Hammonton

6.7"... Buena Vista Twp

6.2"... Atlantic City International Airport (Egg Harbor Twp)

6.0"... Margate

5.9"... Somers Point

5.8"... Estell Manor

Final Forecast Call? 4-6"

How'd My Forecast Do? Some overperformance for inland areas, but south and coast did OK.

Bergen County

15.5"... Oakland

15.0"... Englewood

13.8"... Palisades Park

13.8"... Fair Lawn

13.4"... Montvale

12.8"... Park Ridge

12.5"... Westwood

12.0"... North Arlington

11.3"... River Vale

11.3"... Ramsey

Final Forecast Call? 10-16"

How'd My Forecast Do? Spot on!

Burlington County

10.0"... Mount Laurel

9.6"... Columbus

9.6"... South Jersey Regional Airport (Lumberton)

9.5"... Delanco

9.4"... Westampton (National Weather Service)

9.3"... Cooperstown

9.0"... Moorestown Twp

9.0"... Washington Twp

8.8"... Burlington

8.5"... Medford

Final Forecast Call? 6-10" for most, 4-6" coast

How'd My Forecast Do? Spot on!

Camden County

9.3"... Cherry Hill

8.1"... Pennsauken

7.8"... Barrington

7.5"... Erial

7.2"... Lindenwold

7.0"... Mt. Ephraim

7.0"... Haddon Twp

6.8"... Winslow Twp

6.5"... Stratford

6.0"... Berlin

Final Forecast Call? 6-10"

How'd My Forecast Do? Spot on!

Cape May County

6.0"... Ocean City

6.0"... Woodbine

5.0"... Cape May

3.0"... Lower Twp

Final Forecast Call? 4-6"

How'd My Forecast Do? Spot on! Barely.

Cumberland County

9.8"... Upper Deerfield Twp

7.5"... Deerfield Twp

6.5"... Millville

6.0"... Vineland

Final Forecast Call? 4-6" east, 6-10" west

How'd My Forecast Do? Pretty good. Not really enough observations to know where the 6" line really ended up.

Essex County

11.5"... Cedar Grove

10.7"... West Orange

10.5"... Maplewood Twp

10.5"... Irvington

10.0"... Montclair

9.9"... West Caldwell

9.5"... North Caldwell

9.4"... Verona

Final Forecast Call? 10-16"

How'd My Forecast Do? Close enough.

Gloucester County

10.5"... Mantua

9.0"... Franklin Twp

9.0"... Greenwich Twp

9.0"... Malaga

8.8"... Wenonah

8.8"... Paulsboro

8.3"... Washington Twp

8.1"... Monroe Twp

8.0"... Glassboro

7.2"... Pitman

Final Forecast Call? 6-10"

How'd My Forecast Do? Very good!

Hudson County

10.0"... Harrison

9.5"... Hoboken

7.5"... Kearny

Final Forecast Call? 6-10"

How'd My Forecast Do? Spot on!

Hunterdon County

13.0"... Califon

13.0"... Flemington

12.2"... Frenchtown

12.0"... Ringoes

11.5"... Clinton

11.0"... Lebanon

10.6"... Holland Twp

9.5"... Readington

8.5"... Whitehouse Station

Final Forecast Call? 6-10" south, 10-16" north

How'd My Forecast Do? Spot on!

Mercer County

10.0"... Princeton

9.2"... Woodsville

9.1"... Hopewell

9.0"... Mercerville

9.0"... Trenton Mercer Airport (Ewing)

8.3"... East Windsor

8.1"... Pennington

8.0"... Robbinsville

7.5"... Hamilton

Final Forecast Call? 6-10"

How'd My Forecast Do? Spot on!

Middlesex County

11.4"... Woodbridge

11.0"... Old Bridge

10.2"... North Brunswick

10.0"... Sayreville

9.3"... Helmetta

8.6"... Edison

8.5"... South River

8.2"... Monroe Twp

8.0"... Plainsboro

7.6"... Kendall Park

Final Forecast Call? 6-10"

How'd My Forecast Do? Surprising overperformance for the northern half of the county by an inch or two. Otherwise looks great.

Monmouth County

12.2"... Manasquan

11.1"... Red Bank

11.0"... Centerville

11.0"... Freehold

10.8"... Colts Neck

10.5"... Long Branch

10.4"... Tinton Falls

10.1"... Ocean Twp

10.0"... Keyport

9.8"... Aberdeen

Final Forecast Call? 6-10"

How'd My Forecast Do? Just like Middlesex, totals ended up an inch or two too high for a good chunk of the county. Even though I kept Monmouth in the higher 6-10" contour on purpose because Monmouth always overperforms, I didn't go high enough! This would be a miss.

Morris County

16.4"... Green Pond

16.0"... Milton

16.0"... Jefferson Twp

14.9"... Mine Hill Twp

14.2"... Rockaway

14.1"... Kinnelon

14.0"... Randolph

13.5"... Mount Arlington

13.2"... Lake Hopatcong

12.7"... Butler

Final Forecast Call? 10-16"

How'd My Forecast Do? Very good!

Ocean County

10.3"... Point Pleasant Beach

9.5"... Manchester

9.1"... Beachwood

9.0"... Berkeley

9.0"... Lacey

8.4"... Stafford

8.0"... Bayville

8.0"... Brick

6.5"... Surf City

6.5"... Jackson

Final Forecast Call? 4-6" south, 6-10" north

How'd My Forecast Do? The northern half is good. It's not really reflected in these numbers here, but the southern half of the county way overperformed my forecast and should have been in 6-10" too. I consider this a miss just like Monmouth unfortunately.

Passaic County

14.8"... West Milford

14.0"... Pompton Lakes

12.5"... Hawthorn

12.0"... Wayne

10.1"... Little Falls

Final Forecast Call? 10-16"

How'd My Forecast Do? Spot on!

Salem County

9.3"... Woodstown

5.2"... Salem

Final Forecast Call? 6-10"

How'd My Forecast Do? Close enough. Not really enough data to say any more.

Somerset County

12.1"... Belle Mead

12.0"... Branchburg

11.8"... Bernards

11.6"... Bedminster

11.5"... Hillsborough

11.3"... Manville

10.4"... Franklin Twp

10.2"... Watchung

10.0"... Montgomery Twp

9.7"... Green Brook

Final Forecast Call? 6-10" south, 10-16" north

How'd My Forecast Do? Very good!

Sussex County

20.8"... Highland Lakes

18.3"... Vernon

17.0"... Stockholm

16.5"... Wantage

16.0"... Newton

15.6"... Montague

14.9"... Hardyston

14.5"... Sparta

14.5"... Hamburg

14.0"... Hopatcong

Final Forecast Call? 10-16"

How'd My Forecast Do? Pretty good. Sussex County is always prone to overperform due to the complex topography, and this storm was no exception. I think my 16" max was a good reflection of the general totals around North Jersey. Maybe I should have put a "plus" on the forecast, but I believe this ended up very close to target.

Union County

11.8"... Cranford

11.7"... Newark Liberty International Airport (Elizabeth)

10.5"... New Providence

9.6"... Scotch Plains

9.6"... Linden

8.4"... Clark

Final Forecast Call? 6-10"

How'd My Forecast Do? Mostly good, although a few totals on the high side.

Warren County

13.8"... Harmony

13.1"... Belvidere BRidge

12.0"... Holland

12.0"... Great Meadows-Vienna

11.8"... Riegelsville

11.5"... Greenwich Twp

11.5"... Stewartsville

11.0"... Hackettstown

11.0"... Blairstown

11.0"... Phillipsburg-Easton Bridge

Final Forecast Call? 10-16"

How'd My Forecast Do? Spot on!

