Two nice days, three cold days, then NJ might turn the corner toward spring

This week began with a blizzard, and is ending with spectacular sunshine. Friday will be a nice February day, although chilly in the morning with temperatures mainly in the 20s. Highs will reach about 45 to 50 degrees in the afternoon with sunny skies, dry weather, and only a light breeze. Dense fog is possible Friday night through about Noon on Saturday. And because temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees overnight, that would be "freezing fog" so icy spots are possible. By Saturday afternoon, sunshine returns, allowing high temperatures to push into the lower 50s, the warmest of the week. A snow shower Sunday morning could lead to light accumulations. And then a lion-ish arctic wind will keep temperatures on the cold side through early next week. High temperatures for Sunday and Monday will only reach the 30s. There could be some additional snow around either day, but there's nothing big in the forecast at this time.

Friday NJ weather: Sunny and dry

It is so nice to finally see some "no complaints" weather around here! Thursday ended up warmer than expected (observed upper 40s vs. forecast lower 40s), so I have raised Friday's forecast to compensate.

There is a chill in the air Friday morning, with temperatures mainly in the 20s to start the day. So you will be reaching for a coat, hat, and gloves early on.

Expect sunny skies, dry weather, and a light breeze throughout the day. High temperatures should reach about 45 to 50 degrees by Friday afternoon. That is similar to Thursday, and what I would call seasonable or comfortable by late February standards.

Friday night has one wrinkle, as fog will likely develop around the state. Fog may be thick in spots, with visibility dropping below a quarter-mile in spots. Furthermore, with low temperatures dipping to around 30 degrees, it may become freezing fog as the tiny droplets freeze and adhere to cold surfaces. Just watch for slippery spots overnight.

Saturday NJ weather: Warmest day of the week

With warmer air in play and the substantial snowpack on the ground, fog may linger for quite a while Saturday morning. Conditions may even stay foggy through midday Saturday.

And then the sun comes out again, and we will enjoy a bright and mild afternoon. High temperatures will surge into the lower to mid 50s Saturday, easily making it the warmest day of the week.

Sunday NJ weather: Snow showers, not mild anymore

Sunday will not reach the 50s. Not even close. An early morning arctic front arrival will drive in colder air, which will cause temperatures to tumble by 15 to 20 degrees.

Additionally, a round of spotty snow showers is looking likely for Sunday morning for northern and possibly central New Jersey. Nothing big or ominous, just some flakes flying around. I think there is an opportunity for a coating to an inch on the ground here. (At least one forecast model I have seen goes as high as 2 inches FYI.) Again, the best chance of fresh accumulation will be to the north.

The rest of Sunday will be partly sunny with a cold wind. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Brrr.

Monday NJ weather: Even colder, watching snow chances

Monday's high temperatures will only reach the lower 30s. Brrr. At least the wind will be lighter.

We have been carefully tracking a pair of storm systems for early next week. The first of which looks like a near-miss to the south. It is a little close for comfort, so I think it still bears watching through the weekend. But my current forecast only includes an isolated non-accumulating snow shower for far southern New Jersey late-day Saturday.

Beyond that, I think we could face a daily chance of precipitation in New Jersey next week, from a series of storm systems lining up one after another. But that will be accompanied by some warmer air. So I think we will be reaching for the umbrella here, not the shovel. These are rainmakers, with temperatures in the 50s.

Long-range models even hint at some 60s by the week after that.

I am not ready to declare winter dead. But I will point out that the first day of spring is now only three weeks away...

