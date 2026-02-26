Technically, NJ faces four snow chances in the next seven days

As the headline reads, yes, there are technically four separate opportunities for wintry weather in New Jersey over the span of the next seven days. However, according to the latest model forecasts, they are all minor, at least for now. The first half of Thursday will be fine, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Some rain and snow showers will try to clip the southern half of the state in the afternoon and evening hours. They will be light and will struggle to push too far north. Accumulations will be very limited, but there could be some slippery spots. The sun comes out on Friday and Saturday, making for some nice, dry weather days with plentiful snow melt. We could see a quick snow shower Sunday morning, followed by a chilly breeze for the first day of March.

Get our free mobile app

Thursday NJ weather: Showers to the south

Thursday starts off quiet, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 30 degrees. I had some ice on my driveway and windshield early Thursday morning and you may find the same.

High temperatures will reach the lower 40s Thursday afternoon, with a light breeze.

The big wrinkle of the day will be a storm system passing just south of New Jersey. And the big question is how far north the precipitation from this system will extend. There is a good chance most of New Jersey will see absolutely nothing fall from the sky here.

The best opportunity for spotty rain and snow showers will be the southern half of the state. And we are just talking about showers: Just a few raindrops and snowflakes around.

Accumulations seem unlikely. Slippery spots are possible, especially if showers linger after sunset.

By late evening, skies will start to clear. And temperatures will be seasonably chilly overnight, dipping into the upper 20s or so.

Friday NJ weather: Sunny and cool

You may or may not have noticed, but we have seen some good snow melt this week. That will accelerate on Friday thanks to brilliant sunshine and above-freezing temperatures.

Friday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the lower 40s. That is slightly below normal for late February. But still a decent weather day, so we'll take it.

Saturday NJ weather: Sunny and mild

Saturday will clearly be New Jersey's "weather winner" of the week. February ends with mostly sunny skies, dry weather, and mild temperatures. High temperatures should reach the lower to mid 50s across the state. Enjoy!

Sunday NJ weather: March roars like a blustery lion

A quick batch of snow showers looks to clip northern New Jersey around the late morning hours on Sunday. We could see a quick inch of accumulation in spots.

The rest of Sunday will be blustery, with a prominent north wind over 20 mph at times. Under a mix of clouds and sun, we will be back on the chilly side for sure. High temperatures will only reach around 40 degrees Sunday afternoon.

At the very least, temperatures will stay cold Monday and Tuesday. And we also have a pair of storm systems to watch too.

On Wednesday morning, I gave my usual caution that it was too early for details on these storm systems and that anything could happen.

Well, "anything" kicked in. Latest model guidance shows these two systems are generally steering away from the state: Monday's storm veers south, while Tuesday night's storm steers north (and looks rainier).

So we are forecast to end up right in the middle? We would be extremely lucky if this were to actually come true, only to get clipped by both. The situation is definitely still one to watch — we will let you know if anything develops.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for February (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during February. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.