Schools announce closings for icy roads on Tuesday, Jan. 27

Frigid temperatures following Sunday's major snowfall could lead some districts to delay the start of classes on Tuesday.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill, meanwhile, said all state government offices would open Tuesday after a 2-hour delayed start. Offices were closed Monday.

At least one spot in every county picked up 6 inches of snow, sleet and rain on Sunday, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

"We could really use a warmup to help with snow and ice melt — but unfortunately, that will not help any time soon. Barring that, sunshine would help — especially as blacktop surfaces (like roads) are able to soak in some of that radiation," Zarrow said.

The next winter weather challenge will be bitterly cold weather. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for most of New Jersey for the third time this week. With a refreshed arctic air mass, clearing skies, and fresh snowpack, low temperatures will dip to around 5 to 10 degrees overnight. Wind chills will plunge below zero.

