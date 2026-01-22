Plainfield school superintendent suspended after report about car accident at bar
☑️ Plainfield schools Superintendent Rashon K. Hasan was placed on paid leave
☑️ The BOE said it is 'administrative in nature'
☑️Hasan says all summonses for a Woodbridge bar incident have been dropped
PLAINFIELD — School superintendent Rashon K. Hasan was placed on paid administrative leave during Tuesday’s meeting but the reason has been kept from the public.
The Board of Education took action behind closed doors during Tuesday night's meeting, which lasted over three hours. Elizabeth Filippatos was appointed as acting superintendent.
"This action is administrative in nature and does not constitute a disciplinary determination or a finding of wrongdoing," the district said in a statement released the next day.
The statement came several hours after TAP into Plainfield reported that Hasan had side-swiped another vehicle while driving his BOE-issued vehicle in the parking lot of Big Shots Restaurant and Lounge in Woodbridge. Hasan stayed at the scene but then left before the police arrived, the report said.
Hasan has been the superintendent in Plainfield since 2022.
Hasan disputes report and cites policy compliance
The incident was captured on security video that was too grainy to identify the license plate of Hasan's vehicle.
In a statement, Hasan said he left the parking lot after speaking to a bar employee and "it became clear that no further action was occurring and I could not wait any longer."
The superintendent said that, contrary to the report, he followed district policy and notified the district's transportation coordinator. He also said Woodbridge police dismissed all summonses related to the incident in Municipal Court on Tuesday.
