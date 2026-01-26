State authorities have lifted restrictions on commercial vehicles but speed limits remain lowered for all cars and trucks on main highways.

The snowstorm, the biggest in years, dumped 6 to 17 inches across the state. And New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says temperatures will remain frighteningly frigid this week.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Saturday ordered that state offices remain closed on Monday. Many schools also closed or delayed opening.

Restrictions on roadways

The state Department of Transportation lifted the commercial vehicle travel restrictions on the interstate highways at 9 a.m. Monday. The restriction had been in effect since Sunday.

State authorities are still asking that people avoid traveling. Those who do are limited to 35 miles per hour on the following roads:

🚧 All Interstate highways in New Jersey

🚧 All U.S. and State highways in New Jersey

🚧 New Jersey Turnpike

🚧 Garden State Parkway

🚧 Atlantic City Expressway

NJ Transit service begins to return to normal

NJ Transit, which had canceled all commuter services on Sunday, also resumed light rail service on Monday and restarted bus service at 10 a.m. Rail service remained suspended as of 9:30 a.m.

State officials said plowing will continue on Monday but cautioned that wind-blown snow and re-freezing could cause slippery conditions.

Get our free mobile app