As New Jersey digs out of Sunday's winter storm most schools are cancelling or delaying the start of classes on Monday.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Sunday that all state government offices would be closed Monday.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

No part of the state escaped the storm, from heavy snow in North Jersey, a mix of snow and sleet through the middle and a combination of snow, sleet and rain in coastal areas that held down accumulations. As it all tapers off on Sunday night the clean up can ramp up.

"Eventually, late Sunday night, the wintry precipitation around New Jersey will start to taper off as our storm system pulls away," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said. "I expect substantial improvements to the weather by midnight, although it will take quite a while before roads can be cleared of snow and ice.

Sign warning of poor driving conditions on Route 295 Sign warning of poor driving conditions on Route 295 (NJ Public Safety News Alerts) loading...

It will take some time for school districts to clear out the mounds of snow from parking lots and clear off sidewalks both on site and around the individual buildings. Roads will need to be cleared off enough to allow school buses to safely travel.

Monday will be a very cold with high temperatures not getting out of the 20s, meaning there will not be a lot of melting, according to Zarrow. There could be some sunshine in the afternoon.

Even with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday temperatures will stay below freezing through the week with daytime highs not getting out of the 20s, according to Zarrow.

There are other concerns from the dangerous cold.

"This kind of extreme cold is very hard on infrastructure and utilities too, by the way. Power outages and car breakdowns can be very dangerous in such conditions," Zarrow said.

