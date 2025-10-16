😡 Newark police are searching for a man accused of spitting on an NJ Transit bus driver caught on camera.

NEWARK — Police need the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of spitting on a bus driver in an unprovoked attack over the weekend.

It was just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, when police responded to South 10th Street and Springfield Avenue on a call of an aggravated assault.

A man, who had boarded an NJ Transit bus at 21st Street in Irvington, leaned around the protective barrier for the bus driver and spat on her face, hair, and clothing before fleeing, said Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr.

No words were exchanged between the unidentified man and the female bus driver, but the surveillance camera on the bus captured the incident.

Detectives describe him as a young black man, about 5 feet 3 inches, and 140 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater and black pants.

Miranda urges anyone with information on the identity of this man to call the police division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All tips are anonymous and confidential, and could result in a reward, according to Crime Stoppers.

