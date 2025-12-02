🎄 NJ Transit launches “Sleigh the Season” holiday promotions with travel discounts and themed vehicles.

Wherever you’re going this holiday season, NJ Transit has the Garden State covered with its “Sleigh the Season” savings.

NJ Transit Spreads Holiday Cheer With “Sleigh the Season” Promotions

NJ Transit plans to spread joy with three different travel discounts, two specially wrapped holiday-themed buses, and a Newark Light Rail vehicle, all in collaboration with Audible, featuring its new project, The Pillars.

Bring a Friend, City Pass, and Family SuperSaver Discounts

Back by popular demand this year are NJ Transit’s “Bring a Friend” and “City Pass” promotions, and a family SuperSaver.

Bring a Friend for the Holidays—Buy One, Gift One

Through Jan. 4, NJ Transit customers can use a unique holiday promo code on the mobile app to “buy one, gift one free.” To get a free ticket for a friend, simply select four one-way tickets between their origin and destination, and enter the code at checkout.

All four one-way tickets must be activated on the same day and are not valid to and from Newark Liberty International Airport, or on Metro North and SEPTA services.

Get promo codes and details here.

City Pass Promotion

Using the NJ Transit mobile app, customers can also use promo codes to receive 40% discounted round-trip rides when buying tickets to Atlantic City and Philadelphia. The codes allow customers to purchase and activate up to four one-way tickets for travel to and from each destination.

Each code can only be redeemed once per customer during the promotion through Jan. 4. The promotion is not valid for travel on SEPTA.

Family SuperSaver

This family promotion, which allows up to two children 11 and younger to travel free with each fare-paying adult, is in effect through Monday, Jan. 5. Adults who purchase tickets do not need tickets for children.

Holiday-Themed Vehicles Highlight Audible’s The Pillars in Newark

Besides these great discounts, NJ Transit is wrapping two buses and a Newark Light Rail vehicle in fun holiday-themed graphics, featuring its new project, The Pillars.

In October, Audible unveiled this innovative retail hub on Washington Street in Newark. The company transformed the 15,000 square foot space into a hub for local businesses, visitors and the community near the NJ Transit Broad Street station (just off the Harriet Tubman Square Light Rail stop).

Here, visitors can shop for artisanal home goods and plants at Tansy, and craft their own unique beauty products at Pooka Pure and Simple’s new Bloom Bar.

All NJ Transit holiday promotions can be accessed and activated through the NJ Transit mobile app. Customers should be aware of specific restrictions on airport travel and other regional rail services, and all promotions are valid through early January 2026

