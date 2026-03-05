⚖️ A new U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Mirabelli v. Bonta is fueling renewed debate over parental rights and transgender student policies in New Jersey schools.

Supreme Court ruling in Mirabelli v. Bonta raises questions for New Jersey schools

A recent U.S. Supreme Court opinion in Mirabelli v. Bonta is prompting renewed scrutiny of New Jersey’s controversial policies on transgender student privacy and parental notification.

The decision came in a California case that claimed government policies requiring educators to withhold certain information from parents could violate constitutional protections, including free speech and parental rights. While the decision arose from litigation outside New Jersey, legal observers say the Court’s reasoning could ripple into ongoing disputes between the state and several local school districts.

This issue became one of the most heated flashpoints during the administration of former Gov. Phil Murphy. State guidance prohibited schools from informing parents if their child changed gender identity in school — a policy critics said undermined parental rights.

Several NJ school districts challenged the state's guidance on transgender students, prompting legal action from and former Attorney General Matt Platkin. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovki/@NJPECoalition via Twitter/Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor's Office).

That debate erupted at school board meetings across the state, where parents packed public hearings and protests spread through suburban districts.

Legal battles between New Jersey and local school districts

Several school districts challenged or modified the state’s guidance, prompting legal action from the Murphy administration and former Attorney General Matt Platkin.

Among the most prominent districts that pushed back were:

Middletown Township

Marlboro Township

Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District

Hanover Township

In some cases, boards adopted policies requiring parental notification when a student requested a change in gender identity or pronouns. The state argued those policies could endanger vulnerable students and violate existing civil rights protections.

Litigation followed almost immediately from Platkin's office.

Some districts later settled with the state and rescinded or changed their policies, but the legal and political fight left deep divisions between local officials, state government, and parent advocacy groups.

Middletown — one of the earliest districts to challenge the state — remains among those that have not fully resolved its dispute with the state.

Assemblywoman Victoria Flynn calls for pause in lawsuits

Assemblywoman Victoria Flynn, whose district includes Middletown, says the Supreme Court’s opinion should prompt New Jersey officials to reconsider their legal strategy and stop any actions against Middletown.

Appearing on 'Jersey Thing with Eric Scott', Assemblywoman Victoria Flynn says a Supreme Court opinion should prompt New Jersey officials to reconsider legal action against school districts that oppose the current policies on transgender students. (New Jersey 101.5 via YouTube)

She and some of her GOP colleagues have sent a letter to the new Sherrill administration asking them to reconsider the Murphy policies.

Speaking on “Jersey Thing with Eric Scott” on New Jersey 101.5, Flynn argued the original policies failed to involve parents in decisions affecting their children.

“The Supreme Court has long held that parents have a right to decide how to bring their children up,” Flynn said. “The fact that the Murphy administration was mandating and demanding that schools interfere with that never sat right with me.”

Flynn claims the state’s approach damaged trust between families and educators.

“I don’t think it’s ever right to interfere with the parent-child bond,” she said.

She also criticized the policy for encouraging secrecy between schools and parents.

“They were telling everyone to lie about gender issues. What kind of mixed message does that send to young and impressionable minds that it’s appropriate for school officials to be lying to parents?”

Flynn said the Supreme Court’s reasoning suggested the policy could cause “irreparable harm” to the parent-child relationship and argued the new administration should pause legal action.

What happens next for the Sherrill administration?

Flynn and other Republican lawmakers are urging Gov. Mikie Sherrill and newly appointed Attorney General Jennifer Davenport to halt litigation against school districts while the state reevaluates its approach.

The legislators say the pause would allow state leaders to meet with parents, school officials, and community leaders to determine whether policy changes are needed in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling. That's something Flynn says was never a part of the original rulemaking.

Some education and civil rights advocates, however, warn that weakening current policies could put LGBTQ students at risk if they are forced to disclose personal information to unsupportive families.

However, Flynn says every child and family dynamic is different. She maintains districts must have flexibility to address each case on an individual basis and the current policies restrict the ability of school officials to do that and to take into account each student's unique situation.

