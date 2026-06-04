So many people hold the right to vote as something sacred.

How often have you heard, mainly from the older generation of Americans, men died in war to protect your right to vote?

It's ingrained in our culture as something to be valued, respected and promoted to the younger generation.

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Americans say voting matters, but many don't participate

The problem? Most Americans simply don't vote, at least when it comes to primaries.

Voter participation in primaries for several states averages in the single digits since the 2000 election.

Even in general elections, states with high turnouts are typically just over half of voters showing up at the polls.

So it raises a question, why are you deciding not to participate in the process?

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What happens when fewer people decide elections?

We're leaving the governing of our towns, cities, states and nation to those who manipulate the masses and offer free stuff. We're seeing it in New York City, California and in New Jersey.

As things get worse and candidates dumb down their messaging, or simply say anything to get elected to the diminishing group of people who show up, perhaps we should consider abolishing primaries and having a general election with multiple candidates.

Or at the very least, going to a top-two system as they have in California.

Before we offer solutions, I'd like you to read the comments from one listener on our station app chat.

Do you agree with the reasoning behind not voting?

Hit me up with your comments on the chat to respond. Or call the show.

Amner in Hamilton on the New Jersey 101.5 app chat:

Why I didn’t vote yesterday.

Before you jump into the comments to lecture me about civic duty or tell me "if you don't vote, you can't complain," hear me out.

I didn’t vote because I am entirely exhausted by a political system that prefers photo ops and "flavor of the day" outrage over actually solving complex, systemic problems. Both sides are completely to blame, and if you look at the facts, the gridlock is by design.

Here is exactly why I sat this one out:

1. Immigration is a Prop, Not a Priority

Neither side wants to fix the core of the issue. One side uses it for fear-mongering; the other uses it for strongly worded statements and performative visits to detention centers. Meanwhile, the actual system remains broken because solving it means losing a powerful fundraising tool for both parties.

2. The "Red Tape" Tax on Affordability

We are constantly told to make eco-friendly choices to save the planet and our wallets, but the government and corporations make it as expensive and bureaucratic as possible.

EVs: We are pushed to buy electric vehicles, but then slapped with additional registration fees, on top of the taxes we already pay every single time we use a public charger

Solar Power: Trying to put solar on your house? Get ready for months of approval delays and endless fees. Why the slowdown? Because utility companies lobbied to cap how much new solar can be generated each year so they can keep us dependent and continue hiking our electric bills.

E-Bikes: A great, affordable transit alternative that instantly turned into another cash-grab for insurance companies.

3. The Death of Nuance

The hardest part about being a rational person right now is that the political climate is entirely "with us or against us." If you are stuck in the middle—if you agree with points on both sides or see the flaws in both—you are politically homeless. No one is willing to compromise, and no one is willing to be rational.

The Bottom Line: My non-vote wasn't apathy. It was a vote of no confidence. I’m tired of politicians tackling the "flavor of the day" and moving on when the camera crews leave. Until we have leaders willing to cut the red tape, take on corporate monopolies, and actually do the hard, gritty work of governing, they haven't earned my vote.

NJ voter turnout by county in the 2025 gubernatorial election We list the state's 21 counties by voter turnout — the percentage of registered voters who cast a ballot in the 2025 election. Each county entry includes the turnout for each municipality listed in alphabetical order, and the candidate who won the most votes in each town and county. We also list the percentage of ballots that were mail-in. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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