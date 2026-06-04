It’s 2014 all over again — Odell Beckham Jr. is a New York Giant

Seven years ago, this would have been a pipe dream. Hell, even a year ago, nobody could have imagined a homecoming for the once legendary Giants receiver.

On Monday, the Giants signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract. Both sides had been flirting with a reunion for several months. Beckham had worked out for the team multiple times before officially signing on Monday.

This isn't a signing simply for show. Beckham Jr. wants to end his career with the team that gave him his start in the NFL. The Giants want to see how much he has left in the tank and if he can help in 2026.

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Beckham Jr. got off to one of the greatest starts to a career for a wide receiver ever when he played for the Giants from 2014 to 2018. In 59 games, he had 390 catches, 5,476 yards, and 44 touchdowns. That's better than Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, and Antonio Brown in the same number of games.

Injuries have been the story of his career since those days. Most significant having been tearing his ACL twice. The last being in the Super Bowl in February of 2022.

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At 33 years old, only one receiver from his draft class (Mike Evans, 2014) is still playing.

Beckham Jr. hasn't played in the NFL since 2024, when he played in nine games for the Miami Dolphins and tallied 9 catches for 55 yards and no touchdowns.

Age, and injuries, have hindered what was once a surefire Hall Of Fame career. 2026 Beckham Jr. will be nowhere near the 2014 version. He knows that, and the Giants know that.

But it's a homecoming that nobody could have dreamt up when he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March of 2019. Bad blood his dissipated. Hard feelings are gone. Now it's about closing the chapter on one of the most promising books ever written.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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