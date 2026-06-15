Surf City is about to get a whole lot sweeter this summer with the opening of another Original Rich’s Ice Cream.

Since 1955, the family-owned and operated ice cream shop has been serving their hand-made ice cream to the Garden State; this will be its fourth location.

Same family. Same tradition. Same great ice cream.

@richs_icecream via Instagram @richs_icecream via Instagram

At the Original Rich’s Ice Cream, we take pride in always crafting premium products in house to bring you, our customers, the best experience with each visit.

It’s not just your standard ice cream cup that they provide; they offer their famous Richie bars, ice cream cannoli, ice cream sandwiches, “Richwiches,” Goober bars, and sprinkle cups among other specialties.

@richs_icecream via Instagram @richs_icecream via Instagram

From our family to yours, thank you for every ice cream cone, every memory made, and every season you’ve supported us through. None of this would be possible without our incredible customers, dedicated team, and the communities that have welcomed us for generations.

Rich’s also has locations at 1801 37 East in Toms River, 244 N. Main Street in Forked River, and 35 South Union Avenue in Manahawki. All three shops are open daily.

@richs_icecream via Instagram @richs_icecream via Instagram

The newest Original Rich’s Ice Cream shop will be at 512A Long Beach Boulevard in Surf City.

An official opening date has not yet been released, but stay tuned to their social media pages to get further details.

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