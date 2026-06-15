Ice cream lovers rejoice as Rich’s opens in Surf City
Surf City is about to get a whole lot sweeter this summer with the opening of another Original Rich’s Ice Cream.
Since 1955, the family-owned and operated ice cream shop has been serving their hand-made ice cream to the Garden State; this will be its fourth location.
Same family. Same tradition. Same great ice cream.
At the Original Rich’s Ice Cream, we take pride in always crafting premium products in house to bring you, our customers, the best experience with each visit.
It’s not just your standard ice cream cup that they provide; they offer their famous Richie bars, ice cream cannoli, ice cream sandwiches, “Richwiches,” Goober bars, and sprinkle cups among other specialties.
From our family to yours, thank you for every ice cream cone, every memory made, and every season you’ve supported us through. None of this would be possible without our incredible customers, dedicated team, and the communities that have welcomed us for generations.
Rich’s also has locations at 1801 37 East in Toms River, 244 N. Main Street in Forked River, and 35 South Union Avenue in Manahawki. All three shops are open daily.
The newest Original Rich’s Ice Cream shop will be at 512A Long Beach Boulevard in Surf City.
An official opening date has not yet been released, but stay tuned to their social media pages to get further details.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.