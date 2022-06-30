NJ man indicted on 32 counts in hate-crime terror rampage in Lakewood, Jackson

A grand jury has indicted an Ocean County man on 32 charges related to an alleged crime spree in April that targeted the Jewish community.

Charges against Dion Marsh, 27, include terrorism, bias intimidation, attempted murder, and attempted kidnapping.

Following his arrest, Marsh said the crimes "had to be done." He called Hasidic Jews "the real devils," according to court documents, and he's interrupted multiple court appearances with obscene rants.

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin approved a terrorism charge for the defendant on April 14. Later that month, he was charged with federal hate crimes.

"We are prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Marsh intended to terrorize the Jewish community in Lakewood and Jackson townships on April 8, 2022," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradly Billhimer said on Thursday. "This indictment is just the next step in bringing this young man to justice."

According to the prosecutor's office, Marsh, of Manchester, committed a series of crimes over an eight-hour period on April 8. At around 1:15 p.m., Marsh assaulted the driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry — a Jewish male — in the area of Martin Luther King Driver and Pine Street in Lakewood, and fled the area in the vehicle.

Between 5:20 and 8:20 p.m. that day in Lakewood and Jackson, Marsh struck three people — all Orthodox Jews — with the vehicle he was driving, according to authorities.

Before the final collision, Marsh stabbed an Orthodox Jewish man in the chest in the vicinity of Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood New Egypt Road in Lakewood, according to authorities. Marsh also attempted at one point to grab a minor and pull him into the vehicle he was driving, police said.

Marsh was arrested at his residence without incident on April 8. He was found lying in bed with a machete on his chest.

Marsh's indictment includes carjacking, bias intimidation, attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

It was also announced Thursday that an additional individual, 28-year-old Jackson resident Michelle Strachan, had been indicted by the same grand jury on charges of hindering the apprehension of Marsh. Authorities conducted an interview with Strachan on April 8; they say she provided conflicting information.

All four victims of the crime spree are recovering from their injuries.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

