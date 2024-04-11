Blue-green fireball in sky wows people across New Jersey
💥 The meteor was seen in an area from Connecticut to Delaware
💥 Most reported it was blueish-green in color
Add a meteor to the list of unusual events in New Jersey as dozens of people reported seeing a fireball streak across the sky early Wednesday morning, according to the American Meteor Society.
The common description of the meteor that was witnessed around 3:45 a.m. is that it was blue-green in color and seemed to flare out at the end. Reports came in from as far north as Binghamton, New York and southern Connecticut to as far south as Delaware.
One report from Milltown in Middlesex County said it appeared to “flare out” at the end of its path while another report from Long Branch described it as an explosion.
"This was the first time I ever saw this in my area. I have seen shooting stars but this was the first time I observed this," Darren T. from Hackettstown wrote.
Lucky to see it
Christina V. from Linden wrote that she had just taken a shower and saw a bright green object falling from the sky.
"There wasn’t any long trails or anything but it did fall and disappear. I was watching it through a window so that might’ve affected my vision but I was just left there stunned," Christina said on the AMS website.
Andra S. was taken by the meteor's beauty.
"It was absolutely beautiful and I’m so grateful to have looked out at that exact moment," Andra wrote.
Destined to see the meteor?
Hunter from Franklin Township in Gloucester County took a spiritual view of the meteor. He felt it had a "Back to the Future" quality to it in that he was drawn to be outdoors in the middle of the night to see it.
"After the fireball zipped by super fast it flashed very bright and disappeared," Hunter from Franklin Township in Gloucester County said.
